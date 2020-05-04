The deputy was headed south on Ferdon Boulevard near Cobb Road in the inside lane around 8 p.m., according to a press release from OCSO.

CRESTVIEW — A 14-year-old girl riding her bicycle on Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview was injured Sunday night after entering the roadway directly in front of an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s patrol car.

He saw a bicyclist standing in the center turn lane between the north and southbound lanes.

As he got closer, she entered the roadway directly in his path, causing the patrol car to hit the bicycle’s back tire with no opportunity to stop.

The 14-year old bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment.