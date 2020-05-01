By 6:30 a.m., early-morning walkers and fishing enthusiasts were out in force along Walton County’s Miramar Beach. Walton County’s beaches opened at one minute after midnight on Friday morning.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

MIRAMAR BEACH — Beaches in Okaloosa and Walton counties and the city of Destin, closed since March in local efforts to control the spreading coronavirus, reopened on Friday.

By 6:30 a.m., early-morning walkers and fishing enthusiasts were out in force along Walton County’s Miramar Beach. Walton County’s beaches opened at one minute after midnight on Friday morning.

“It’s usually not this crowded at 6:30,” said Erin Jacobs as she walked along the beach for the first time in weeks.

A full-time resident of a nearby condominium tower, Jacobs said it had been tough to watch the beach from her window since Walton County closed its beaches on March 19.

“It’s been taunting,” she said, smiling in the bright early-morning sun.

Also enjoying a walk on the beach early Friday were husband and wife Heidi and John Cherney, condo owners who came down from Tennessee to enjoy the beach.

The Cherneys hit the beach at 5:30 a.m., making their way around barricades that had not yet been removed by county workers.

“We just wanted to be part of the first sunrise,” Heidi Cherney said.

Down the beach, local Tena Marshall — “I was born and raised here,” she said proudly — was enjoying the first morning back on the beach by fishing for pompano.

Marshall has been dealing with cancer, and fishing on the beach, she said, had been therapy for her.

“Then they locked me down,” she said. “I went (fishing) in the freshwater a little bit, but it’s not the same as the beach.”

Fishing up the beach from Marshall was Donald Braswell, a metropolitan Atlanta resident who owns a Miramar Beach condominium.

“We just broke the ice — got our first pompano!” Braswell said excitedly.

Braswell, whose rental of his condominium has been stymied by the state’s ban on short-term vacation rentals, opted to stay in the residence himself, but clearly missed the rental revenue he would normally be getting.

In fact, Braswell has had to give refunds to renters who couldn’t use the condo as a result of the short-term rental ban.

“This is the most expensive pompano I’ve ever caught,” he joked.

In Okaloosa County, where beaches opened at 6:30 a.m., more than a dozen fishermen were queued up at the Okaloosa Island Pier, eagerly awaiting their chance to go fishing, and flooding onto the pier the moment the beaches opened.

About half of the fishermen were wearing masks, part of the suggested protocol for halting the spread of the coronavirus.

At all of the beaches in Walton and Okaloosa counties and Destin early Friday morning, people were being mindful of the coronavirus protocols, maintaining six feet of separation and not gathering in groups of more than 10.

To the west of the Okaloosa Island Pier, groups of people moved onto the Okaloosa County beaches from the seven public beach accesses along Santa Rosa Boulevard as soon as they opened. Most were walking the beach, although there also was some shore fishing.

Okaloosa County beaches currently are open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., but will be open from sunrise to sunset beginning May 9.

In Destin, where beaches now are open from sunrise to sunset, people also were out on the beach early Friday.

At the Shores at Crystal Beach access, early risers were fishing, exercising and paddleboarding in the warming sun. In an idyllic moment, one paddleboarder was surrounded by three dolphins.