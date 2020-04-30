Thirty-seven Terrebonne jail inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Parish President Gordy Dove said Thursday.

Dove believe this greatly contributed to the jump in confirmed cases announced by the Department of Health.

Though Lafourche reported no new cases, Terrebonne’s cases jumped by 48 in just one day, the Department of Health reported. Both parishes reported one new death.

Louisiana added another 341 coronavirus cases Thursday, health officials reported.

The state now has a total 28,001 confirmed COVID-19 cases, officials said. Deaths increased by 60 for a total of 1,862.

Lafourche’s confirmed cases remained at 651 and deaths increased from 44 to 45. The last time Lafourche saw no jump in cases was March 17.

Terrebonne reported 437 cases Thursday up from 389 the previous day. It is the largest jump in Terrebonne cases in one day. Deaths increased from 31 to 32.

Hospitalizations across the state continued to plunge Thursday. The number decreased from 1,629 to 1,601 and ventilator usage fell from 244 to 231.

There were 367 patients in Lafourche who processed state lab tests and 2,661 were given commercial tests. There were 226 state lab tests processed in Terrebonne and 2,214 commercial tests.

There were 7,846 state lab tests processed across the state and 153,463 commercial tests. The Department of Health recently revised its test figures down after an investigation determined there was an error in the initial numbers.

According to state findings, Lafourche reports 51% of the COVID deaths are black and 49% white. However, blacks make up only 14% of the parish’s population.

Terrebonne reports 54% of the deaths were black and 46% were white. Blacks make up 19% of Terrebonne’s overall population.

All 64 parishes have reported at least one confirmed coronavirus case. Nine parishes haven’t reported a death.

Health officials said there are 14,927 people who have recovered from the virus across the state, which remained unchanged from the weekend. Officials said the number of recoveries would be updated Friday.

Health officials listed 61 cases that have not yet been assigned to a specific parish and remain under investigation.

--Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

