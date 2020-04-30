The Panama City Beach City Council and the Bay County Commission voted to fully reopen their beaches during called meetings.

PANAMA CITY — Beaches in Panama City Beach and the unincorporated areas of Bay County will reopen without time restrictions on Friday, officials announced today.

The Panama City Beach City Council and the Bay County Commission voted to fully reopen their beaches during called meetings. The decisions come after officials reopened beaches on limited schedules last week, following a month of being closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"This is a polarizing issue on both sides of the coin," PCB Councilman Geoff McConnell said. "If you're sick, please don't come (here). Please be respectful of the health of our people who are here already and please don't come and spread that (virus)."

McConnell added that his decision, which mirrored the other councilmen, was based on sources including numerous local doctors, the Bay County Department of Health, Florida Department of Health and FloridaDisaster.org.

"This is a very difficult decision, but one we take very seriously because there's a lot of different factors here," Mayor Mark Sheldon said. "As you talk to the medical professionals, and as you talk to the residents, many, many, many people feel like the beach should be open."

The county commission felt like it was time to take another step in reopening Florida by lifting the beach restrictions. Commissioner Tommy Hamm said he felt like the county shouldn’t wait on Tallahassee or Washington D.C. because they’re too “bureaucratic” and “slow.”

When the county was faced with this decision at the last meeting, Commissioner Keith Baker was the only one on the board in favor of opening the beaches without the time restrictions. He felt like the time restrictions would cause crowds to form at the beaches.

Commissioner Bill Dozier talked during the meeting about how he went to the beach on Sunday afternoon and saw a lot of tags at the county pier that were from out of town. He then realized that people were going to come from out of town regardless of the time restriction.

“We did a soft opening, which limited the time people could go to the beach, which made the beach at the time more crowded,” Dozier said. “Taking this action to open it all day will give people a large time frame to come to the beach, so there won’t be so many people on the beach at one time.”

While the board voted unanimously on removing the time restrictions, Commissioner Robert Carroll was still hesitant on moving too fast. He still wants the public to practice the social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“During my speech, I want to make sure that everybody is being cautious,” Carroll said. “We are not ready to be open for business as our governor stated yesterday (Wednesday). He’s only doing half of what our national government said we should do.”

Carroll was referring to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press conference Wednesday that laid out his plan to reopen Florida.

At the last meeting, there was discussion to open the beach up without the time restrictions based on the example that was presented by Coca Beach. According to the commission, Coca Beach tried the time restriction, but opted to open the beaches up without it and saw improved results.

Chairman Philip Griffitts supported the time restriction step to gauge where they could go from there.

“I would have supported daylight hours during the last meeting, but obviously we were doing baby steps,” Griffitts said. “It was probably best to do a baby step and it proved to be very successful and this is just the next step on getting us back to normal.”

The county still stresses that they don’t want tourists from outside Bay County thinking the beach is open for business and support the governor’s decision to keep the vacation rental bans. Law enforcement will still patrol the beaches to make sure there aren’t large gatherings and people are practicing social distancing.

Sheldon said he hoped that with unrestricted access, beachgoers would take some personal responsibility to maintain social distancing guidelines.

"We have to respect each other, (and) we have to care about each other more than we care about ourselves," he said.

For PCB resident Jessica Lopez, unrestricted access is important not only for the mental and physical health of residents, but also for the local economy.

Lopez added that with studies showing that sunlight inhibits the virus, it seems "counterproductive" for people to not be allowed on the beach during "peak sunlight hours."

"It seems like most of the long-term residents I know and business owners that are struggling ... really would appreciate the beaches being reopened because we're concerned about the safety of our residents from non-COVID-19-related issues," she said.