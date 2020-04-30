Nick Tomecek @NickTNWFDN

Thursday

Apr 30, 2020 at 8:51 PM


WRIGHT — Daily News Digital Content Editor Nick Tomecek was grilling in the driveway of his Wright home Thursday evening when he looked up and saw a string of lights moving silently across the sky.


The lights, an estimated two dozen of them, were evenly spaced and moving in a southeastward direction.


He captured about a half-dozen on video.


Do you know what these lights were? Did you see them?


Email ntomecek@nwfdailynews.com if you have any information.


frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>