This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

Okaloosa has confirmed another death from the coronavirus, according to the Thursday report from the Florida Department of Health. The total number of deaths in the county is now at four.

The latest death is an 81-year-old female living in Okaloosa County who had had contact with a confirmed case. She died April 10, but it was confirmed to be COVID-related today. It was not travel-related.

The report did not specify that she was associated with a long-term care facility, however the number of deaths reported in Okaloosa facilities rose by one overnight.

As of Thursday morning, Fort Walton Rehabilitation Center had 16 confirmed patient cases and 10 staff members.

The Manor at Bluewater Bay also had one resident reported to have tested positive, according to the April 28 report.

Other deaths in Okalosa County:

– 88-year-old female, who is an Okaloosa County resident and did not have contact with anyone with the disease. It was not travel related, according to the report.

- 90-year-old male, who is an Okaloosa County resident, passed away from the disease. He had contact with another person who had coronavirus, according to FDOH.

- The first death in the county was an 87-year-old man who had contact with a confirmed case. His death was counted on March 27, according to FDOH.

LATEST NURSING HOME REPORT FROM FDOH>>>

DAILY REPORT FROM FDOH >>

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Florida increased to 33,690 Thursday, the Florida Department of Health said in its daily report. That’s an increase of 497 over the previous day’s report.

Also in the Wednesday report, the death toll for the entire state increased to1,268 1,218 an increase of 50 over Wednesday.

COUNTIES

The total number of confirmed cases per county are as follows:

-Santa Rosa: 154, an increase of one over Wednesday - 7 total deaths

-Okaloosa: 154, an increase of one over Wednesday - 4 total deaths

-Walton: 38, three more over Wednesday

-Bay: 72, two more cases over Wednesday - 3 deaths

-Gulf: 1, no change

-Franklin: 2, no change

-Holmes: 10, one more over Wednesday

-Washington: 12, no change

CITIES

Santa Rosa

-Milton: 83, one more over Wednesday

-Navarre: 31,

-Gulf Breeze: 24,

-Pace: 13, one more over Tuesday

Okaloosa

-Fort Walton Beach: 60,

-Destin: 28,

-Niceville: 21,

-Crestview: 17, one more over Wednesday

-Shalimar: 12,

-Mary Esther: 5,

-Eglin Air Force Base: 2,

– Missing: 1

– Laurel Hill:1

Walton

-Santa Rosa Beach: 11

-DeFuniak Springs: 12, three more over Wednesday

-Freeport: 3

-Miramar Beach: 3

Bay

–Callaway: 3

-Panama City: 43,

-Panama City Beach: 13, one more over Wednesday

-Lynn Haven: 6, one more over Wednesday

–Parker:1

– Southport: 1

–Tyndall AFB: 1

-Youngstown: 3,