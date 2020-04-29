PANAMA CITY — Panama City is moving forward with designing a more social and walkable downtown.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners awarded Metric Engineering with a $179,282 contract for engineering services for the reconstruction of Harrison Avenue from Government Street to the south side of 4th Street.

►RELATED: Restaurants ramp up offers to lure guests

“Once the design is completed, our desire is to go block by block, starting at Government Street and working our way north, in terms of construction,” City Manager Mark McQueen said.

►RELATED: Tornado damaged Bay County last week, experts confirm

For a few years now the project, which included a charet process and conceptual designs, had been put on hold due to development plans for the marina, the impact of Hurricane Michael and other factors.

Much of that now behind them, commissioners appeared relieved to move forward with the project and passed the motion unanimously.

►RELATED: DEP issues order for Panama City to fix sewer problems

McQueen described a bustling downtown with plenty of space for foot traffic and outdoor dining. The expansion will include 100 feet east and west of Harrison Avenue, along Government Street, Beach Drive and Oak Avenue.

The project would not extend to 6th Street because north of the road is a state-maintained road, though located in downtown.

Adding to the reconstructed downtown area, St.Joe Company plans to break ground on its marina hotel next year.

Renderings of the $20 million, 120-room bay front project show a three-face waterfront view, with two sides lined with a public promenade. A restaurant will have outside dining and a tiki bar. There will also be an area for paddle board launching and an amphitheater and lawn for multi-use events.

The hotel project will compliment the flow of the streetscape project, according to McQueen.

“The intent is to have a walkable community that allows for a high quality of life and the enjoyment of the downtown historical district of Panama City, as well as the marina,” he said.