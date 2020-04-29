This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.



A pop-up drive-in movie theater is coming to Pensacola this week to provide a bit of entertainment while many other activities are restricted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Pop-Up Movie Tour will begin showings for the public Friday evening at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds. To help promote social distancing, movie-goers will have to purchase tickets online and show their phones to staff through a car window when they arrive.

"We're opening at small capacity, keeping people far apart and getting the first ones done, and iron out the kinks so we can go full swing on this," said Michael Silver, CEO and owner of Paint University, LLC, a Pensacola-based events company. "We plan on being open at the fairgrounds for a couple months, depending on demand."

This weekend will have limited showings and limited capacity as staff figure out best practices for parking. Eventually, Silver said capacity at the fairgrounds will likely reach 400 to 600 cars.

There are two inflatable screens planned that will be used for the showings. Attendees will be able to listen to the sound through their car radio.

For those interested in attending, a complete list of showings can be found at thepopupmovietour.com. Tickets range from $20 to $25, and only one is needed per car.