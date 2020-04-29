This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

A third Bay County resident diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus has died, health officials confirmed Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Department of Public Health in Bay County, the patient was an 82-year-old man who was diagnosed with the virus on April 19.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Florida increased to 33,193 Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health said in its daily report. That’s an increase of 347 over the previous day’s report.

Also in the Wednesday report, the death toll for the entire state increased to 1,218 an increase of 47 over Tuesday.

COUNTIES

The total number of confirmed cases per county are as follows:

-Santa Rosa: 153, an increase of two over Tuesday. - 7 total deaths

-Okaloosa: 153, an increase of one over Tuesday - 3 total deaths

-Walton: 35, no change

-Bay: 70, - 3 deaths

-Gulf: 1, no change

-Franklin: 2, no change

-Holmes: 9, no change

-Washington: 12, no change

CITIES

Santa Rosa

-Milton: 82, one more over Tuesday

-Navarre: 31,

-Gulf Breeze: 24,

-Pace: 13, one more over Tuesday

Okaloosa

-Fort Walton Beach: 60, one more over Tuesday

-Destin: 28,

-Niceville: 21,

-Crestview: 16,

-Shalimar: 12,

-Mary Esther: 5,

-Eglin Air Force Base: 2,

– Missing: 1

– Laurel Hill:1

Walton

-Santa Rosa Beach: 11, the same number as Sunday.

-DeFuniak Springs: 9, the same number as Sunday.

-Freeport: 3, the same number as Sunday.

-Miramar Beach: 3, the same number as Sunday.

Bay

–Callaway: 3

-Panama City: 43, an increase of one over Monday

-Panama City Beach: 12, the same number as Sunday.

-Lynn Haven: 5, the same number as Sunday.

–Parker:1

– Southport: 1

–Tyndall AFB: 1

-Youngstown: 3, the same number as Sunday.