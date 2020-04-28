This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — The 26 miles of public and private beaches in Walton County will open on May 1 with no time restrictions, following a unanimous Tuesday decision by the Walton County Board of County Commissioners.

Commissioners closed the beaches on March 19 under the terms of a local state of emergency declared three days earlier as a means of giving the county additional means of addressing the new coronavirus, the spreading cause of a serious respiratory illness now sweeping the country.

Under terms of the commission’s Tuesday vote, beaches will reopen at 12:01 a.m. May 1, with no restrictions on hours of use, but activities will be limited to walking, jogging, fishing, swimming, paddleboarding, surfing and boating.

Tuesday’s decision will be reviewed every seven days, and if it is determined that any changes are needed, commissioners could hold an emergency meeting to make those changes.

No vending — of beach chairs, umbrellas and other goods and services, including beach bonfires — will be allowed on the beaches when they reopen. Beachgoers will, however, be allowed to bring their own chairs, umbrellas and even beach tents.

But not allowed, at some consternation among people who attended the meeting either in person or via interactive Zoom videoconferencing, is sunbathing.

However, exactly what constitutes sunbathing was left unclear at the commission’s Tuesday meeting, given that people will be allowed to take chairs to the beach.

Pressed for a definition of sunbathing by one Zoom caller, Commission Chairman Bill Chapman responded, “Heck I don’t know, lady ... A blanket on the beach, that’s sunbathing.”

Further pressed, Chapman told the caller to “call legal (the county attorney’s office) and they’ll tell you about it.”

The commission’s action comes before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated whether his executive order banning short-term vacation rentals, currently set to expire on Thursday, the last day of the month, will be extended. Originally signed in March, the order has already been extended once.

Throughout the commission’s days of weighing whether to reopen the beaches, Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson has expressed some concern about the number of people who will come to the county if beaches were reopened and vacation rentals were allowed. That scenario, the sheriff has argued, would bring thousands of people to the county and its beaches, many of them coming from places where the coronavirus is a far more serious public health problem than in Walton County.