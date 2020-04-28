May is usually the month when high school seniors rule, with events like honors day and graduation ceremonies marking the culmination of years of hard work.

While the Class of 2020 might miss out on the traditional versions of these events due to COVID-19 restrictions, families and school staffs are doing what they can to make sure their accomplishments are celebrated.

On Monday, families of Tuscaloosa Academy’s senior class decorated their yards with signs, graduation gowns and large cardboard cutouts of their student’s faces. The families formed a caravan Monday afternoon, traveling through several Tuscaloosa neighborhoods to see each display.

Headmaster Bryan Oliver joined the group.

“We miss them every day,” he said. “We want them to know all they’ve meant to their school and of the example they’ve set for years to come.”

The private school’s administrators are waiting to learn whether some restrictions will be eased in upcoming weeks before making a final decision about holding a graduation ceremony for the 36-member senior class.

Tuscaloosa’s public schools are expected to announce a decision about their ceremonies soon.

“These are unusual times,” Oliver said. “There’s a new normal, and certainly within that new normal, we want to make sure that our seniors will be recognized for all the hard work and dedication they’ve put into becoming Tuscaloosa Academy graduates.”

