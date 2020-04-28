SHALIMAR—A-27 year-old Defuniak Springs man was arrested Monday after he hit a vehicle on Eglin Parkway and fled the scene.

An investigator with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office witnessed the Monday afternoon hit and run, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Holden Danjean, according to a press release from OCSO.

Danjean sped down Old Ferry Road before jumping out of his vehicle and running toward the water, according to a press release from OCSO.

Sheriff’s Office deputies set up a perimeter and found Danjean hiding underneath a kayak beneath the dock steps.

The OCSO charged Danjean with fleeing and eluding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.

The Shalimar Police Department meanwhile, is working two hit and run traffic crashes involving Danjean, including the one witnessed by an OCSO Investigator. Both crashes reportedly involved non-life threatening injuries.