Another person has died from the coronavirus in Santa Rosa County, according to a report from the Florida Department of Health. The total number of deaths in the county is 7.

Fatalities in Santa Rosa County include:

– 72-year-old male that had known contact with the disease and is a county resident. It was not travel related.

– 65-year old male that had known contact with the disease, case was counted on April 6. It was not travel related.

- 84-year-old male Florida resident that had contact with the disease but was not travel related

– 69-year-old man who had contact with a confirmed case of coronoavirus, but it was not travel related, according to FDOH.

- 71-year old male who had traveled to Egypt, Jordan and Israel and died March 5 of the disease.

– 81-year-old female who had traveled to Indiana and died March 26.

– 66-year-old male Santa Rosa County resident. It was not travel related and he had contact with another person with the disease, according to FDOH. The death was counted on April 9 and verified April 17.

_________

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Florida increased to 32,846 Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health said in its daily report. That’s an increase of 708 over the previous day’s report.

Also in the Tuesday report, the death toll for the entire state increased to 1,171 an increase of 83 over Monday.

COUNTIES

The total number of confirmed cases per county are as follows:

-Santa Rosa: 151, an increase of one over Monday. - 7 total deaths

-Okaloosa: 152, an increase of three over Monday - 3 total deaths

-Walton: 35, no change since Sunday.

-Bay: 70, an increase of two over Monday, five since Sunday - 2 deaths

-Gulf: 1, the same number as Sunday.

-Franklin: 2, the same number as Sunday.

-Holmes: 9, the same number as Sunday.

-Washington: 12, the same number as Sunday.

CITIES

Santa Rosa

-Milton: 81, no change over Monday.

-Navarre: 31, one more over Monday

-Gulf Breeze: 24, the same number as Sunday.

-Pace: 12, the same number as Sunday.

Okaloosa

-Fort Walton Beach: 59, two more over Monday.

-Destin: 28, the same number as Sunday.

-Niceville: 21, the same number as Sunday

-Crestview: 16, the same number as Sunday

-Shalimar: 12, the same number as Sunday

-Mary Esther: 5, the same number as Sunday

-Eglin Air Force Base: 2, the same number as Sunday.

– Missing: 1

– Laurel Hill:1

Walton

-Santa Rosa Beach: 11, the same number as Sunday.

-DeFuniak Springs: 9, the same number as Sunday.

-Freeport: 3, the same number as Sunday.

-Miramar Beach: 3, the same number as Sunday.

Bay

–Callaway: 3

-Panama City: 43, an increase of one over Monday

-Panama City Beach: 12, the same number as Sunday.

-Lynn Haven: 5, the same number as Sunday.

–Parker:1

– Southport: 1

–Tyndall AFB: 1

-Youngstown: 3, the same number as Sunday.