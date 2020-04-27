A house where deputies suspected drug possession had a doormat telling visitors "COME BACK WITH A WARRANT." So they did.

It just so happened that the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit and Special Investigations Unit had a warrant with them when they arrived at a home on Bleau Court in Palm Coast at 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Brittany Kershaw.

"During the search of the residence, detectives recovered over 2.5 grams of fentanyl and dozens of used syringes, along with other drug paraphernalia," Kershaw said.

Four residents were secured but no arrests were made at the time, pending further investigation, Kershaw said. The Florida Department of Children and Families were contacted regarding a child at the residence.

“This poison peddler had a doormat that said, ‘Come back with a warrant,’ so we did!” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our detectives did a great job in following up on tips received on this residence. We still have some follow-up work to do, but for now the deadly drugs and syringes seized are off the streets.”