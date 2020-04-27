The University of Alabama’s Denny Chimes will ring in remembrance at 5:13 p.m. Monday, the exact time the tornadoes struck Tuscaloosa on this date in 2011.

The chimes will sound 53 times in honor of those who died in Tuscaloosa County, including six UA students and one UA employee who had taken shelter off-campus.

The E4 tornado with winds of more than 150 miles per hour cut a 5.9-mile path through Tuscaloosa, destroying 12 percent of the city. At least 5,362 residential structures and 356 commercial structures were damaged by the storm.

More than 1,200 people were treated at DCH Regional Medical Center the night of the storm.

The destruction in Tuscaloosa was part of a series of tornadoes that killed hundreds of people, injured thousands and reduced countless buildings to rubble across a swath of the U.S.

More than 120 tornadoes were reported that day — one of the deadliest outbreaks in the nation’s history.

Casualties were reported in Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama — which was the hardest hit, with a death toll of more than 250 in that state alone.

Total damage from the tornado outbreak that day in the U.S. has been estimated at more than $7 billion.