One hundred years ago this week:

The post office and three stores at Gordo were burglarized, with a considerable amount of money and loot taken. A private detective agency from Birmingham was helping the local authorities in running down the robbers.

Though Memorial Day rains kept many away, there was still a crowd to honor the gray-haired veterans of the “Lost Cause” and to honor the Spanish War and World War veterans. Memorial trees were planted in the grove on University Avenue with each tree dedicated to the memory of a Tuscaloosa boy who fell on the battlefields in the World War.

Tuscaloosa’s population from the 1920 census was 11,996. The University, Holt, Kaulton, Rosedale and the outlying population to the east of the city were not included in the count because they were out of the corporate limits. Northport’s population was 1,606. If Northport and Tuscaloosa and its suburbs were included, the population would have been about 19,000.

City Commissioner Norfleet Harris received a shipment of 10,000 gallons of Tarvia (a brand name for road surfacing material made of asphalt) and 12 barrels of coal patch, and he hoped to put the streets of Tuscaloosa in as good condition as he could make them. Harris said he had been unduly criticized when rainy weather had kept crews from working. Use of the repair materials required dry roads.

The Mississippi-Warrior River waterways changed the numbers of the self-propelled barges plying the Warrior River to names: Barge No. 1, Gorgas; Barge No. 2, Jackson; Barge No. 3, Holt; Barge No. 5, Biloxi; and Barge No. 6, Eutaw.

Mr. Edward Doty, editor of The News, was operated on in Birmingham and was doing well after his surgery.

At a meeting of the managers of the Alabama Home for the Feeble Minded, it was decided to proceed with a building program on a tract of land on the Huntsville Road, three miles out of the city, just beyond the city waterworks tower. The intention was to build on the unit plan, so that it could be added to as the occasion required.

Capt. Lollar of the Warrior Guards had raised $400 of the $1,000 needed to equip the armory for the company. After the amount was raised, the government would maintain the armory without any other funds.

Victor Friedman returned to Tuscaloosa after visiting St. Louis for the christening of the ocean-going barge named after this city. He said the immensity of the barge could not be imagined until seen.

Raising funds for those stricken by tornadoes in Alabama continued. The governor called for $75,000 to be raised; Tuscaloosa had raised just over $450 at this point. James R. Maxwell donated 100 bushels of seed corn, at his crib, to the storm sufferers. Mr. Raiford, in charge of raising funds, would dispose of the seed corn with the proceeds given to the storm sufferers.

Ray Rushton, candidate for the U.S. Senate, spoke in Northport and Tuscaloosa, deploring the death of Sen. John Bankhead, saying his great common sense would have been worth a great deal to the nation in this reconstruction period. Bankhead died on March 1.

A miniature cyclone struck Alston’s Quarters, lifting the Baptist church at 20th Street and 29th Avenue off its pillars and moving it six feet.