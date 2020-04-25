This is the earliest a tropical depression has formed in that region since recordkeeping began in the 1960s.

An early season tropical depression formed off the west coast of Mexico on Saturday, but forecasters didn’t expect it to amount to much.

The depression was about 730 miles southwest of the southernmost tip of Baja California, the National Hurricane Center said in a morning statement.

Highest winds were 35 mph and the central pressure was 1006 millibars.

The depression was moving northwest at 7 mph and little change in strength was expected.

The cyclone could strengthen into the season’s first named storm, named Amanda, but it was expected to run into dry air on Sunday and die out.

The eastern Pacific hurricane season typically runs from May 15 to Nov. 30.

This is the earliest a tropical depression has formed in that region since recordkeeping began in the 1960s.