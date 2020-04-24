Bridge closures will take place periodically through the months of April and May.

CHIPLEY – The Mid-Bay Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, April 25, and Monday, April 27, as workers remove and replace steel tendons.

Emergency service vehicles will be able to utilize the bridge during the temporary closures. Alternative routes are State Road (S.R.) 20, S.R. 85, and U.S. 98. Bridge closures will take place periodically through the months of April and May. Variable message boards at each end of the bridge will alert drivers about restrictions.

The Mid-Bay Bridge is currently restricted to only two-axle vehicles and single axle trailers. This load restriction is a cautionary measure intended to minimize the stresses on the bridge during maintenance activities. All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three at www.nwflroads.com, follow on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.