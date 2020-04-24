At the start of the year, the percentage of homeowners who were late with their mortgage payments fell to its lowest level in more than 20 years.

But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic clobbered the U.S. economy and led to more than 20 million job losses.

Now lenders are bracing for a rise in missed loan payments and rising foreclosure rates.

They are already tightening credit standards that make it tougher for people to buy or refinance a home.

“Home loan delinquency and foreclosure rates were the lowest in a generation before the COVID-19 pandemic hit,” Dr. Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic, said in the firm’s latest mortgage market assessment. “Recession-induced job losses will fuel delinquencies.”

Many lenders are offering payment forbearance plans. And the average household was in better shape heading into the pandemic than before the Great Recession — factors that make Nothaft optimistic that foreclosures won’t soar.

“Widespread foreclosures across America will likely be averted,” he said

Mortgage firms aren’t taking any chances. They are raising required credit scores and ramping up requirements to get a mortgage.

Major U.S. banks are setting aside billions of dollars for what they fear will be a flood of loan defaults.

Housing analysts worry that stricter lending standards will slow home sales and make it harder for the residential market to recover when the economy turns back on.

Young buyers with less credit history will be particularly hard hit.

“It is a concern because the momentum we had in the housing market was coming, in part, from younger prospective homebuyers, such as millennials,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders. “The tightening of the credit box is likely to prevent some of these potential buyers from the market.

“This not only holds homeownership attainment back, but it has ripple effects,” he said. “For most of such buyers, they must be able to sell their existing home in order to buy new construction. So a tightening of lending standards can displace sales higher up on the housing ladder.”

Lenders are raising the credit bar for construction financing, too.

“We are seeing evidence of tightening of lending standards for builders as well — that is, loans for acquiring land and construction purposes,” Dietz said. “Builders cannot develop land or build homes without financing, so there is a supply-side effect as well.”

George Ratiu, senior economist with Realtor.com, agrees that young homebuyers will pay the biggest price for the tougher financing standards.

“There are about 5 million millennials turning 30 this year, a prime age for homebuying,” Ratiu said. “With younger buyers saddled with student debt and rising unemployment, tightening standards will likely disqualify many of them from a mortgage, making buying a home a much harder proposition.”

He understands why mortgage companies are raising credit standards, with expectations of a recession or even an economic depression.

The credit restrictions are coming at a time when the interest rates on home loans are at their lowest level in generations.

“As the outlook for the economy and housing markets darken, lenders are understandably taking steps to preserve liquidity and strengthen portfolios,” Ratiu said.

With the worsening economic environment and sharp declines in home purchases, Zillow economist Sklar Olsen said the mortgage companies are struggling.

“The higher mortgage requirements are another implication of the sheer volume of requests for forbearance and refinance against the difficulty of assessing credit worthiness in an economic environment of rapid job loss,” Olsen said. “I am still confident that the solid housing fundamentals just before this crisis and the record-setting government support packages will make a difference in keeping distressed homes out of the market to prop up home equity.

“But to the extent that higher credit standards are a way of saying the pipeline is overwhelmed, timing is going to be everything for the more marginal buyers, who need the forbearance, refinance or aid checks yesterday.”

Lawrence Yun, chief economist with the National Association of Realtors, worries that increased lending hurdles will hold back the housing market.

“Higher down payment and higher credit score requirements will deter home sales bounce when the economy reopens,” Yun said. “The credit standards in place before the pandemic led to historically low foreclosure rates.”