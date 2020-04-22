PAXTON—Walton County Fire Rescue firefighters saved a local auto parts store Tuesday night.

At 10:36 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a possible structure fire at Paxton Auto Parts in Paxton, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived to find smoke coming from the store’s storage warehouse.

Using a saw to cut a hole into the garage door, they entered and found flames coming from a work bench table where hydraulic hose repairs were made.

It took less than 10 minutes for them to suppress the fire, the release said.

They were on the scene until just after midnight.

The fire is believed to have been caused by motor failure on a saw used for hydraulic hose repair. The failure caused the motor to catch fire and spread to the wooden workbench, the release said.