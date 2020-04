The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate missing runaway teen Cheryl Johnson.

Johnson, 16, was last seen December 25, 2019 at 8210 Jakes Hill Rd. in Laurel Hill.

If you have any info on her whereabouts, contact OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS of the P3 Tips mobile app.