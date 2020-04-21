This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .
STATE NUMBERS
Total cases: 27,495, an increase of 437 overnight
Hospitalized: 4,063, an increase of 63 overnight
Deaths: 839, an increase of 16 overnight
Below is a breakdown for Northwest Florida counties
__________
The updated breakdown for the cities was not available in the morning report for April 21
Okaloosa - 134, three more overnight
Age range: 3-96
Hospitalized: 23
Deaths: 3,
— Destin, 26,
– Shalimar, 10,
— Niceville, 18,
— Fort Walton Beach, 51
— Mary Esther, 4
— Crestview, 14,
– Eglin AFB, 2
— Laurel Hill, 1
_____
Santa Rosa - 141, one more overnight
Age range: 0-88
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 6
— Navarre, 29
— Gulf Breeze, 24,
— Milton, 75,
— Pace, 10,
— Missing, 4
— Jay,
_____
Walton - 32
Age range: 20-90
Hospitalized: 7
Deaths: 0
— Santa Rosa Beach, 11,
— Miramar Beach, 3,
— Freeport, 3,
– Missing, 1
— DeFuniak Springs, 6,
– Paxton, 1
_____
Bay - 58, one more overnight
Age range 21-93
Hospitalizations: 8, one less overnight
Deaths: 2
— Panama City, 32,
— Lynn Haven, 5,
— Panama City Beach, 12
— Youngstown, 3,
— Southport, 1
– Tyndall AFB - 1
– Parker, 1
— Missing 1,
— Callaway, 1,
Most recent Bay cases
– Age 52, female, not travel related, no contact with confirmed case
– Age 30, male, not travel related, no contact with confirmed case
- Age 21, female not travel related, no contact with confirmed case
– Age 54, male
– Age 82 Male, FL resident 04/19/20
– Age 53 Male, FL resident 04/20/20
______
Washington -8, two more overnight
Age range: 25-53
Hospitalizations: 1
— Vernon, 2, one more overnight
— Chipley, 4,
Most recent Washington cases
Age 25 Male, FL resident 04/11/20
Age 53 Male, FL resident
Age 49 Male, FL resident 04/06/20
Age 25 Female, FL resident 04/08/20
Age 62 Male No Unknown FL resident 04/18/20
_______
Holmes, 6
Age range: 27-39
Hospitalizations: 0
Deaths: 0
Westville, 1,
Bonifay, 5, one more in the last 24 hours
Most recent Holmes cases
Age 27 Male, FL resident 03/30/20
Age 39, Unknown, FL resident 04/06/20
Age 44, Male, FL resident 04/16/20
Age 48 Male, FL resident 04/18/20
_____
Gulf - 1
Age range: 42
Residents not in Florida: 0
Non-residents: 0
Hospitalizations: 0
Deaths: 0
Wewahitchka, 1
Most recent Gulf cases
Age 42 Female, FL resident
_____
Franklin - 2
Age range: 25-60
Hospitalizations: 0
Deaths: 0
Eastpoint, 1
Missing, 1
Most recent Franklin cases
Age 25 Female, Non-FL resident
Age 60 Female FL resident