FREEPORT — Firefighters with Walton County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a vehicle fire off of State Road 20, just west of JW Hollington Road in Freeport on Sunday morning.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the cab of a truck fully engulfed in flames. The truck was pulling a trailer loaded with heavy machinery.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, preventing the blaze from spreading any further.

No one was injured in the fire.