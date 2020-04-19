This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

A second person has died from the coronavirus in Okaloosa County, according to the Sunday morning report from the Florida Department of Health.

A 90-year-old male, who is an Okaloosa County resident, passed away from the disease on Sunday. He had contact with another person who had coronavirus, according to FDOH.

The first death in the county was an 87-year-old who had contact with a confirmed case. He died March 27.

A portion of Okaloosa County’s confirmed cases are people living or working in nursing homes. As of Sunday morning, 26 people living or working in long-term care facilities have the disease.

The total number of deaths in the state is now at 764.

The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness, FDOH reports.

If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and show symptoms, contact your healthcare provider or County Health Department immediately.

There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19.

If you are sick with a fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher) or cough, have trouble breathing, or suspect you have COVID-19, here’s how to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community.

— Self-isolate at home

If you’re mildly ill with COVID-19, isolate at home during the illness. You should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care.

Do not go to work, school or public areas. Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis.

— Stay away from others

As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Use a separate bathroom, if available.

Avoid all contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people.

Why? Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets and wear a facemask.

Wear a facemask if you are sick

If you are sick, wear a facemask around other people.

Why? When someone coughs or sneezes, they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth, which may contain the virus. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then cover your coughs and sneezes. People caring for you should wear a facemask around you.

If you are NOT sick, do not wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask).

Why? Facemasks may be in short supply, and they should be saved for caregivers and people who are sick.