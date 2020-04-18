FORT WALTON BEACH — Children in the community received special treats this Easter when the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast gave away bikes and more April 12.

The curbside giveaway, which began at 10 a.m. at the Fort Walton Beach location on Denton Boulevard, was on a first- come first-served basis with a limit of one to two bikes per household. According to the club’s Facebook page, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast was able to give away 80 bicycles — even a few with training wheels, as well as scooters, skateboards, toys and games to help children enjoy outdoor recreational activities.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is currently closed through May 1. For updates, visit www.facebook.com/BGCEC/.