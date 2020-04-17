Special to the Daily News

Friday

Apr 17, 2020 at 12:10 PM Apr 18, 2020 at 1:08 PM


NICEVILLE—The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office was trying to locate 33-year-old Codie Rochel Owens and 3-year-old Andrew Marshall on Friday.


The two have been found according to an updated Facebook post from OCSO.