Late into the night, big bold signs thanking healthcare professionals popped up at hospitals and healthcare facilities in Northwest Florida.

In the morning or after a long night-shift, healthcare professionals could see the brightly colored words of appreciation.

The signs that read “Heroes Work Here” or “Heroes at Work” were a way to “create a spirit of recognition” for these workers, said Jennifer Laskaskie, area vice president of sales for Kindred at Home and Emerald Coast Hospice.

“It’s been incredible,” she said. “It just put a smile on their face.”

Laskaskie said her company Kindred at Home and Emerald Coast Hospice partnered with Gypsy Signs to place the nod of appreciation throughout the Emerald Coast.

“It’s been amazing the response from businesses wanting to partner with us to recognize healthcare workers,” Laskaskie said.

She said Kindred at Home and Emerald Coast Hospice wanted to recognize healthcare workers for their hard work.

The first sign, a gesture of appreciation to healthcare workers, was placed at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, and during the week of March 26, Okaloosa and Walton County began receiving their own signs.

Laskaskie said the signs made an impact on these professionals.

“This gave them a sense of pride,” she said. ”It matters.”

In the future, the company is looking for a more permanent way to encourage and help healthcare workers along with “keeping the spirit of recognizing our heroes.”

“Courage is the definition of a leader,” she said.