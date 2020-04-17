This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

A sixth person in Santa Rosa County has died due to complications related to the coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases reached 129 in the county, according to the Friday morning report from the Florida Department of Health.

The sixth death is a 66-year-old male Santa Rosa County resident. It was not travel related and he had contact with another person with the disease, according to FDOH. The death was counted on April 9 and verified April 17.

Since Thursday evening, an additional 20 people have died in the state as the number of deaths reached 686.

View more state numbers in several categories by visiting the Florida Disaster website at FloridaDisaster.org.

STATE NUMBERS

Total cases: 24,119, an increase of 779 overnight

Hospitalized: 3,507, an increase of 49 overnight

Deaths: 686, an increase of 20 since the Thursday night report

Below is a breakdown for Northwest Florida counties

__________

Okaloosa - 119

Age range: 3-96

Hospitalized: 21

Deaths: 1

— Destin, 26,

– Shalimar, 9,

— Niceville, 18,

— Fort Walton Beach, 44, one more overnight

— Mary Esther, 2,

— Crestview, 13,

– Eglin AFB, 2

— Laurel Hill, 1

Most recent Okaloosa Cases

Age 45 Female, FL resident, 04/14/20

Age 21 Female, FL resident 04/14/20

Age 71 Female, FL resident 04/15/20

Age 40 Female, FL resident 04/15/20

Age 62 Female, FL resident 04/15/20

Age 46 Male FL resident 04/15/20

Age 30 Female FL resident 04/15/20

Age 18 Female, FL resident 04/15/20

Age 29 Male, FL resident 04/15/20

Age 71 Female, FL resident 04/15/20

Age 42 Female No Yes FL resident 04/15/20

Age 40 Female, FL resident 04/16/20

Age 44 Male , FL resident 04/16/20

_____

Santa Rosa - 129, an increase of 11 overnight

Age range: 0-88

Hospitalized: 16

Deaths: 6, one more

— Navarre, 29

— Gulf Breeze, 22, six more overnight

— Milton, 68, five more overnight

— Pace, 9

— Missing, 4

— Jay,

Most recent Santa Rosa Cases

Age 40 Female, FL resident 04/16/20

Age 48 Male, FL resident 04/16/20

Age 51 Unknown, FL resident 04/16/20

Age 45 Unknown, FL resident 04/16/20

Age 68 Unknown, FL resident 04/16/20

Age 81 Female, FL resident 04/16/20

Age 90 Female FL resident 04/16/20

Age 90 Male No, FL resident 04/16/20

Age 92 Female, FL resident 04/16/20

Age 94 Male, FL resident 04/16/20

Age 82 Female No Unknown FL resident 04/16/20

Age 30 Female FL resident 04/17/20

_____

Walton - 29

Age range: 20-90

Hospitalized: 6

Deaths: 0

— Santa Rosa Beach, 9,

— Miramar Beach, 3,

— Freeport, 3,

– Missing, 1

— DeFuniak Springs, 4

– Paxton, 1

Most recent Walton cases

Age 39 Male, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 26 Female, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 65 Female, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 78 Female, FL resident 04/11/20

Age 37 Female, FL resident 04/11/20

_____

Bay - 43, one more overnight

Age range 21-93

Hospitalizations: 8

Deaths: 2

— Panama City, 22

— Lynn Haven, 5,

— Panama City Beach, 10, one more overnight

— Youngstown, 1

— Southport, 1

– Tyndall AFB - 1

– Parker, 1

— Missing 1,

— Callaway, 1, first case on Thursday 04/16/20

Most recent Bay cases

Age 67 Unknown, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 56 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 22 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 47 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 44 Male, Fl Resident, 04/09/20

Age 46, Male, FL resident 04/10/20

Age 27, Female, FL resident 04/12/20

Age 43 Male, FL resident 04/14/20

Age 75 Male No No FL resident 04/16/20

Age 32 Female No Yes FL resident 04/16/20

Age 39 Male No Yes FL resident 04/16/20

______

Washington -6, one more overnight

Age range: 25-53

Hospitalizations: 1

— Vernon, 2, one more overnight

— Chipley, 4,

Most recent Washington cases

Age 25 Male, FL resident 04/11/20

Age 53 Male, FL resident

Age 49 Male, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 25 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

_______

Holmes, 5

Age range: 27-39

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Westville, 1,

Bonifay, 4

Most recent Holmes cases

Age 27 Male, FL resident 03/30/20

Age 39, Unknown, FL resident 04/06/20

_____

Gulf - 1

Age range: 42

Residents not in Florida: 0

Non-residents: 0

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Wewahitchka, 1

Most recent Gulf cases

Age 42 Female, FL resident

_____

Franklin - 2

Age range: 25-60

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Eastpoint, 1

Missing, 1

Most recent Franklin cases

Age 25 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 60 Female FL resident