Last year, I wrote about the dumpster fire that was the release of “WWE 2K20,” a game so broken at launch that YouTube was filled with videos of buggy matches and wrestlers without faces.

I ended that column stating that publisher 2K Games should take a break from releasing a new WWE 2K game every year to give the developers time to fix the many issues.

It looks like that’s exactly what’s happening. Although not confirmed yet by 2K Games, a new rumor popped up this week that was picked up by multiple gaming news sites claiming that this year’s WWE 2K game has been canceled.

The rumor stems from Justin Leeper, who previously wrote for previous WWE games.

"I have heard from reliable sources and I truly believe that ’WWE 2K21’ has been canceled," Leeper said in a recent video. "There will be no game this year."

There is more evidence that the next WWE 2K game has been canceled.

2K Games usually announces the next game in the series at that year’s WrestleMania. Well, WrestleMania 36 took place about two weeks ago and there was no announcement about the next game.

While Leeper said this year’s WWE 2K game has been canceled, his source has told him that 2K Games will release “a different kind of WWE game from a different kind of developer” this year.

The WWE2K games in recent years have tried to become more and more like wrestling simulations, where things like stamina and size really matter. But in the past there have been a lot of great arcade-style wrestling games that are more about fun than realism. I hope that’s what this different kind of WWE game ends up being.

My favorite wrestling game of all time is “WWF No Mercy,” released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64. I’m not alone in that sentiment. Twenty years later, the game is still so popular that modders are still adding today’s wrestlers.

I would love it if 2K Games’ new WWE game this year was just a re-release of “WWF No Mercy” with a roster of today’s wrestlers along with legends from the past.

After how badly 2K Games botched the release of “WWE 2K20,” the company definitely needs a win to bring fans back, and I can’t imagine a bigger win than the reaction a new “No Mercy” would get.

