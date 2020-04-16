A high-ranking U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs official will host a telephone town hall for Florida veterans beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Veterans who would like to participant can call (844) 227-7557.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Veterans across Florida will have a chance to hear and ask questions of a high-ranking Department of Veterans Affairs official during a telephone town hall scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Dr. Paul Lawrence, Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs, is hosting a toll-free telephone town hall with Florida veterans at 3 p.m. CST to discuss the VA's continued service during the current coronavirus outbreak, according to a Veterans Affairs news release.

Additionally, Lawrence will talk about the VA’s efforts to combat veteran suicides. He also will address other topics including the VA’s Blue Water Navy program, for veterans who served in ships on the open sea in the coastal waters off Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

Veterans who want to participate in the call can do so by dialing (844) 227-7557.

Veterans can continue to get information about benefits or file claims for benefits through the VA website, www.va.gov.

Veterans with specific questions about their claims, or other questions, can also request information via the Inquiry Routing & Information System (IRIS), online at https://iris.custhelp.va.gov/ or by telephone at 1-800-827-1000.

Information is also available through the VA’s accounts on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VeteransAffairs/ and Twitter @DeptVetAffairs.