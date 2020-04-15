The rock icon dropped into a Marsh Pointe Elementary virtual classroom to incorporate the kindergartners’ writing assignment into his new song.

PALM BEACH GARDENS – When kindergarten teacher Michael Bonick assigned his students to write about their lives in quarantine, he didn’t imagine it being the stuff of rock ballads.

But he didn’t imagine Jon Bon Jovi in the mix either.

The rock icon wowed Bonick’s Marsh Pointe Elementary students Monday by dropping into their online classroom to incorporate their homework assignment into his new crowd-sourced song, "Do What You Can."

"Mr. B got you guys writing and I was very excited to hear that," the Bon Jovi frontman told the students, "because if you get to put your feelings down on paper sometimes they’ll turn into songs, sometimes they’ll turn into stories and you never know where it might lead you."

The Grammy award-winning singer – who is finishing up construction of an oceanfront house in Palm Beach – last month released an incomplete version of "Do What You Can," a song about the nation’s battle to contain the coronavirus and invited fans to submit verses to complete it.

He has received thousands of proposals online, some of which he works into performances of the song that he broadcasts online from his home in New Jersey.

Monday it was Bonick’s students’ turn.

About 20 kindergartners watched from their home computers as Bon Jovi strummed an acoustic guitar and sang out three kindergartners’ writing prompts about life in quarantine, each one touching on themes of idleness and isolation.

After singing eight lines ending with, "My parents try their best/But I can tell that they’re stressed," he congratulated the author, a boy named A.J.

"You’re a rock and roll star," he said. "We wrote this one together, me and you buddy."

Bonick said he had assigned his students to write last week about where they were and who they were with.

Inevitably, the recurring theme was being stuck at home, and that was fine with him.

Since the pandemic shut down the Palm Beach Gardens campus a month ago, he said he has encouraged his fledgling writers to do their best to document their lives in such an extraordinary time.

"Once we get out of this – because we will get out of this – it’s history," he said.

A lifelong Bon Jovi fan, Bonick had seen the singer’s invitation to fans to propose their own lyrics for "Do What You Can."

He found contact information online for a member of Bon Jovi’s staff, he said, and sent his students’ writings. Before long, a staffer replied that the singer would like to meet the students.

Monday morning at 10 a.m., his students and the master of '80s rock anthems crossed paths.

"They were blown away," Bonick said. "They loved every minute of it."

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly described Jon Bon Jovi as the former frontman of the band Bon Jovi.