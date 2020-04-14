CRESTVIEW — A major step toward bringing the former Foxwood Country Club property and the adjacent Foxwood Estates’ subdivision into Crestview was taken by the City Council Monday night.

That’s when the council voted 4-0 to approve the first reading of an ordinance to annex the old club site and adjacent neighborhood from unincorporated Okaloosa County.

Councilman Joe Blocker was absent and did not vote on the first reading.

The overall area proposed for annexation covers about 202 acres, has 145 single-family residential lots and stands south of U.S. Highway 90 and east of Antioch Road.

The city is under contract to buy the former 129-acre country club property for $1.2 million.

Crestview officials plan to eventually develop the site into a recreation complex with a nine-hole municipal golf course, baseball and softball fields, walking trails, a swimming pool, tennis courts and a privately run restaurant.

The annexation of the former golf club site will be finalized if the council adopts the proposed ordinance after the second reading at an upcoming meeting.

The annexation of Foxwood Estates, though, would have to be finalized through an election requiring the majority approval of Estates’ residents.

In response to a question from Councilman Andrew Rencich, City Manager Tim Bolduc said the timing of the election remains uncertain. Bolduc previously has said the election likely would occur sometime between August and November.

After what city officials hope is a successful vote, Foxwood Estates officially would become a part of Crestview 10 days after the election.