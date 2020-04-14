This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

SHALIMAR — Okaloosa County Commissioners on April 21 plan to discuss the possibility of reopening local beaches on a limited basis.

The board closed all public beaches within the county on March 17 and then all Gulf-front beaches in the county on March 24 as a way to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

The closures are set to expire on April 30, the same expiration date of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Safer At Home” executive order that restricts Floridians’ movements and interactions outside of their homes.

On Tuesday, at its latest emergency meeting on the coronavirus crisis, the commission discussed the potential limited reopening of beaches while also talking about the concept of “demobilization: The orderly, safe and efficient return of an incident resource to its original location and status.”

The county’s number of coronavirus cases remained at 103 as of late Tuesday morning, according to a Florida Department of Health report.

In a presentation to the commission, county Public Safety Director Pat Maddox recommended forming a “demobilization unit” to help the county gradually return as much as possible to pre-pandemic conditions.

According to Maddox, data indicates that most new coronavirus cases are relegated to congregate care facilities, the rate of infection is slowing, and the local, regional and state healthcare system has not been overwhelmed.

As of Tuesday, a total of 214 hospital beds, or more than 44% of the overall number on hand in Okaloosa County were available for COVID-19 patients.

“The reasonable goal was never to prevent everyone in the county from contracting COVID-19, but to prevent catastrophe in vulnerable populations and prevent collapse of the healthcare system,” Maddox said in his presentation. “The mental health of the population is something to consider. These mitigation measures (such as beach closures) only work and last as long as they are tolerated.”

“The community has done a fabulous job” of following the Safer At Home order and social distancing guidelines, Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel said. “Our hospitals have not been overwhelmed. That’s why we’ve seen a slow spread of this” virus.

After noting that “the public is feeling stressed” about the current restrictions, Maddox recommended the board start demobilization efforts April 21 by approving limited hours at the beaches and at county park facilities that have been closed to the public.

While park walking trails, large open fields and boat ramps remain open, playgrounds, restrooms and picnic pavilions remain closed through April 30.

“I like the idea of gradually turning the light switch back on,” said Ketchel, whose district includes Okaloosa Island. “A lot of people are scared and they’re saying keep the beaches closed. Others are saying to reopen them and ‘I won’t vote for you again’ (if the beaches are not reopened soon).”

Commissioner Nathan Boyles, who had suggested opening the beaches on a limited basis weeks ago, said Tuesday that the board should consider opening the beaches for a couple of hours in the morning and a couple of hours in the evening. For this temporary scenario, beach chairs and umbrellas would not be allowed on the beach, he said.

The county’s closure of the beaches has led to large groups of people walking on sidewalks and other areas that remain open, creating a higher risk of exposure to the coronavirus, Boyles said.

Similarly, Maddox said while people are not allowed on the beaches, they can still shop and be exposed to the virus at various stores.

Brief periods of beach time would help local “folks to get out and move around and see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

While Commissioner Graham Fountain worried that many people won’t leave the beach once the potential limited beach time ends, Commission Chairman Trey Goodwin said the “tolerance level” of local residents for closed beaches “is getting unpalatable.”