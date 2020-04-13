A woman who was passing by noticed the flames and ran home to call 911. After calling, she returned to the fire to see smoke and flames.

BAKER — An ancillary building connected to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints caught fire Easter Sunday.

At around 12:49 p.m., Blackman Volunteer Fire Department received a call about smoke coming from the location on Mormon Temple Road, said Brian Bingham, chief of the Blackman Volunteer Fire Department.

A woman who was passing by noticed the flames and ran home to call 911. After calling, she returned to the fire to see smoke and flames.

Bingham’s team was first on the scene, he said.

Baker, Holt, Munson, Alamarante, North Okaloosa and Wing fire departments also responded to the Sunday afternoon blaze.

Within 15 minute of the first unit on the scene, there was water on the fire.

Damage was contained to the ancillary building, but the temple was full of smoke, Bingham said. The ancillary building sustained damage on the floor, siding and outside wall.

Bingham said an electrical junction underneath the building caused the blaze.

It was vacant at the time of the fire.