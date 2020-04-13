These locals went through the nightmare of filing for unemployment. What now?

Miramar Beach resident Keith Ladd was furloughed from his job at Kitty Hawk Kites in HarborWalk Village on March 28 because of the coronavirus.

The real fun began when he applied for unemployment.

It was a joke, he said.

“Once I was logged in, I was repeatedly kicked out of the system,” Ladd said. “I would go and log back in, and as you logged back in, data you had previously entered had not been captured. Then you were having to reenter the same data over and over again.”

Ladd considered searching for another job in retail, but doesn’t want to put his family’s health at risk. But, with a wife, three school-age children and a college student at home, the income loss was substantial.

Ladd was lucky, he said. He submitted his application within a couple of hours.

“The next day I was hearing from peers, co-workers and other people in the area that they weren’t able to complete the process,” Ladd said. “Some of them, it took up to a week to get it fully completed. As I started monitoring various Facebook posts or discussion boards, I was finding similar circumstances for people across the state.”

His own application hit a snag when the site couldn’t verify his identity and provided a phone number.

“You try and call the number and you would get a busy signal, or it would answer and basically say, ‘All lines are busy,’ and disconnect you,” Ladd said. “There was no callback option, no hold option.”

Ladd’s application still says pending.

Crestview resident Brandy Collins received the same message as Ladd about being unable to authenticate her identity — after the frustrating three days it took to finish the application. Several days later, the owner of Collins Cleaning LLC, a condo cleaning service, was denied.

“So did they just give up and say (I’m) ineligible?” Collins said. “I'm not sure what the process is on their end, but I'm pretty sure with the governor's order closing vacation rentals I would qualify for some kind of assistance.”

The worst part? This is normally her busy season.

“This was supposed to be the best year for me, and now here we are,” Collins said. “I have no income right now at all. My husband works, so we’re not completely without, but my income during the summer months makes up a huge portion. It’s a struggle.”

All she can do is wait.

“I’ve read a lot of information and that’s really the only avenue there is for people like me,” Collins said. “I’m self-employed, but I don’t have employees. All the other assistance out there is for people who have two or more employees.”

Like Collins, Santa Rosa Beach resident Shannon Berrey is a condo cleaner who filed for unemployment and helped her girlfriend, Brittany Mainor, do the same. Theirs’ was a five-day attempt.

Mainor, a former server at Vue on 30A, is eligible, but they have yet to receive any information on her first payment – and it’s already time to claim the next week’s unemployment benefits. Berrey’s application is still pending.

“It’s like their system is meant to fail,” Berrey said. “They say, ‘Oh yeah, we’ll help you,’ and it’s impossible to get the help. What are people supposed to do when they can’t work and they can’t get assistance and they live paycheck to paycheck and their savings are being diminished every single day when we don’t have work?”

Berrey also helped Mainor apply for the Restaurant Opportunities Center relief, but immediately ran into a server issue. The application was closed because of the overwhelming number of applicants, though Mainor qualified when it reopened.

“It's nice what they are doing, but they require a lot more steps and documentation than even the government for unemployment requires,” Berrey said. “We have all those documents, but we are still having to wait for the next step in the process. We worked hard for money when we were able to work, so we aren't just looking for a handout; we just really need the help. That's all.”

Berrey doesn’t find solace in the stimulus checks being distributed from the Internal Revenue Service.

“People say, ‘At least our president is sending us money, but not everybody receives that,” Berrey said. “It’s not enough. That check isn’t enough to cover my personal rent, so I know it’s not enough for families with children.”

If Ladd’s application is approved, he still has questions for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“He really hasn’t given any information as to how quickly these applications will be processed,” Ladd said. “While he has said essentially it would be nice if anything was retroactive as far as payments go; he hasn’t committed to that.”

Ladd also wonders about whether the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) will require a separate application.

“You apply, you’re approved for Florida unemployment and the CARES Act should just be an automatic aspect of it,” Ladd said. “Really, I don’t know where I stand there either.”

While Ladd doesn’t know his fate, he wants to help others. He provided links for his co-workers to the unemployment application and hand-delivered a paper application to a local resident seeking help on the Nextdoor app.

“I’m fearful some people are just going to give up,” Ladd said. “This is a benefit many people are entitled to. I would hate for them to miss out and be put under further financial strain by not getting this benefit timely.”

