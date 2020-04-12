This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

The total number of Florida residents infected with the coronavirus continued to grow overnight and increased by over 800, the Florida Department of Health reported in its Sunday morning situation report.

Deaths increased by 14 since the previous reporting period, and the number of people hospitalized also increased, by 108 since last reported.

There were no dramatic increases in the Florida Panhandle since last week, when it was learned 30 inmates at the Blackwater prison facility in Santa Rosa County were infected.

Santa Rosa County continues to show the highest number of coronavirus patients in the Panhandle (excluding Escambia County, which has 221) with 107. Numbers decline farther east in the Panhandle.

STATE NUMBERS

Total cases: 19,347, an increase of 853 since Saturday morning’s report

Hospitalized: 2,633, an increase of 108 since Saturday morning’s report

Deaths: 452, an increase of 14 since Saturday morning’s report

Below is a breakdown for Northwest Florida counties

__________

Okaloosa - 93, an increase of 2 since Saturday morning’s report

Age range: 3-96

Residents: 88

Non residents: 4

Resident not in FL: 1

Hospitalized: 15

Deaths: 1

NOTE: The city totals and most recent cases listed below are from the Saturday morning report. The Sunday morning report was not available from the Florida Department of Health as of this writing.

— Destin, 23,

– Shalimar, 8,

— Niceville, 15,

— Fort Walton Beach, 28,

— Mary Esther, 2,

— Crestview, 9,

– Eglin AFB, 1

— Laurel Hill, 1

– Missing,

Most recent Okaloosa Cases

Age 67 Unknown, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 96 Unknown, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 55 Male, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 70 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 58 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 68 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 60 Male, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 67 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 27 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 34 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 58 Female, FL resident 04/10/20

Age 56 Male, FL resident 04/10/20

Age 90 Female, FL resident 04/11/20

Age 68 Male FL resident, 04/11/20

_____

Santa Rosa - 107, two more since Saturday morning’s report

Age range: 0-88

Residents not in Florida: 0

Non residents: 0

Hospitalized: 15

Deaths: 3

NOTE: The city totals and most recent cases listed below are from the Saturday morning report. The Sunday morning report was not available from the Florida Department of Health as of this writing.

— Navarre, 27

— Gulf Breeze, 13,

— Milton, 55

— Pace, 7,

— Missing, 4,

— Jay, 1,

Most recent Santa Rosa Cases

Age 63, Male Fl resident, 04/10/20

Age 69 Male, FL resident 04/10/20

Age 39 Female, FL resident 04/10/20

_____

Walton - 30, three more since Saturday morning’s report

Age range: 20-90

Residents not in Florida: 0

Non-residents: 8

Hospitalized: 7

NOTE: The city totals and most recent cases listed below are from the Saturday morning report. The Sunday morning report was not available from the Florida Department of Health as of this writing.

— Santa Rosa Beach, 9,

— Miramar Beach, 3,

— Freeport, 3,

– Missing, 1

— DeFuniak Springs, 3

Most recent Walton cases

Age 39 Male, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 26 Female, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 65 Female, FL resident 04/06/20

_____

Bay - 36, unchanged since Saturday morning’s report

Age range 21-93

Residents not in Florida: 0

Non residents:1

Hospitalizations: 5

Deaths: 1

NOTE: The city totals and most recent cases listed below are from the Saturday morning report. The Sunday morning report was not available from the Florida Department of Health as of this writing.

— Panama City, 19

— Lynn Haven, 5,

— Panama City Beach, 7

— Youngstown, 1

— Southport, 1

– Tyndall AFB - 1

– Parker, 1

— Missing 1,

Most recent Bay cases

Age 49 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 28 Male, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 67 Unknown, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 56 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 22 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 47 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 44 Male, Fl Resident, 04/09/20

Age 46, Male, FL resident 04/10/20

______

Washington - 5, one more since Saturday morning’s report

Age range: 25-53

Residents not in Florida: 0

Non-residents: 0

Hospitalizations: 1

NOTE: The city totals and most recent cases listed below are from the Saturday morning report. The Sunday morning report was not available from the Florida Department of Health as of this writing.

— Vernon, 1,

— Chipley, 1,

– Missing, 1

Most recent Washington cases

Age 25 Male, FL resident 04/11/20

Age 53 Male, FL resident

Age 49 Male, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 25 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

_____

Holmes - 2, unchanged since Saturday’s report

Age range: 27-39

Residents not in Florida: 0

Non-residents: 0

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

NOTE: The city totals and most recent cases listed below are from the Saturday morning report. The Sunday morning report was not available from the Florida Department of Health as of this writing.

Westville, 1,

Bonifay, 1

Most recent Holmes cases

Age 27 Male, FL resident 03/30/20

Age 39, Unknown, FL resident 04/06/20

_____

Gulf - 1, unchanged since Saturday morning’s report

Age range: 42

Residents not in Florida: 0

Non-residents: 0

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

NOTE: The city totals and most recent cases listed below are from the Saturday morning report. The Sunday morning report was not available from the Florida Department of Health as of this writing.

Wewahitchka, 1

Most recent Gulf cases

Age 42 Female, FL resident

_____

Franklin - 2, unchanged since Saturday morning’s report

Age range: 25-60

Residents not in Florida: 0

Non-residents: 1

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

NOTE: The city totals and most recent cases listed below are from the Saturday morning report. The Sunday morning report was not available from the Florida Department of Health as of this writing.

Eastpoint, 1

Missing, 1

Most recent Franklin cases

Age 25 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 60 Female FL resident