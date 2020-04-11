A press release from Okaloosa County Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox on Saturday indicated that severe storms with all modes of bad weather, including long-track tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail, would be possible in our area Sunday and Sunday night.

The National Weather Service and local emergency authorities continue to warn of a serious outbreak of nasty weather for Northwest Florida on Sunday, although the hazard has diminished for some parts of the region.

A warm front will pass through the region, creating the biggest potential for severe thunderstorm formation. That is also the most likely time a tornado would form, according to the press release.

The Severe Storm Prediction Center is predicting a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms along and north of a line extending from Camden, Alabama to near New Augusta, Mississippi.

The remainder of southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama, and portions of the interior Florida Panhandle, fall into the enhanced category of severe weather.

A strong squall line is expected to sweep across the Panhandle during the night Sunday. Winds and hail will be the primary threats.

Heavy rains are also possible. The Mobile office of the National Weather Service is calling for a 100 percent chance of rain Sunday night.

A wind advisory has been issued due to strong southerly winds that may gust up to 40 mph on Sunday.

What has changed with the most recent forecast is the lowering of severe weather probabilities for the Panhandle coastline, from enhanced to slight.

As always, emergency officials urge that residents pay attention to weather statements and have multiple ways to be informed of the latest developments.