More than 3,200 people in Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday, and more than 400 of them have been hospitalized.

More than 20,000 people in the state have been tested.

There have been 92 reported deaths, and 60 of them have been investigated and confirmed as deaths from the virus.

Five of those fatal cases were in Etowah County and another death is under investigation. One case is confirmed in Marshall County with another death under investigation.

ADPH reported 402 people have been hospitalized with the virus since March 13. There are a total of 3,257 positive tests, out of 20,605 tested.

The following counties reported deaths confirmed to be caused by the virus:

Autauga - 1

Chambers — 8

Colbert — 1

Etowah — 5

Jackson — 2

Jefferson — 8

Lauderdale — 1

Lee — 6

Macon — 1

Madison — 3

Marengo — 1

Marion — 2

Marshall — 1

Mobile — 9

Montgomery — 1

Randolph — 2

Shelby — 5

Tallapoosa — 2

Washington — 1

Etowah County has 74 confirmed cases of the virus after 404 people have been tested.

In Marshall County there are 84 confirmed cases out of 365 tested.

DeKalb County has 21 confirmed cases out of 207 tested. Cherokee County has seven confirmed cases with 65 people tested. Neither county has reported deaths from COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases county-by-county, along with total tested, reported deaths and the number who have died from the illness, as reported by ADPH Saturday, are:

Autauga — 19, 158,1, 1

Baldwin — 66, 789, 1, 0

Barbour — 10, 56, 0, 0

Bibb — 13,149, 0, 0

Blount — 12, 106, 0, 0

Bullock — 4, 23, 0, 0

Butler — 6, 56, 0, 0

Calhoun — 57, 237, 0, 0

Chambers — 181, 267, 8, 8

Cherokee — 7, 65, 0, 0

Chilton — 30, 149, 0,0

Choctaw — 9, 35, 0, 0

Clarke — 15, 121, 0, 0

Clay — 12, 66, 0, 0

Cleburne — 12, 30, 0, 0

Coffee — 20, 107, 0, 0

Colbert — 8, 239, 1, 1

Conecuh — 3, 45, 0, 0

Coosa — 11, 29, 0, 0

Covington — 11, 94, 0, 0

Crenshaw — 2, 79, 0, 0

Cullman — 31, 222, 1, 0

Dale — 6, 101, 0, 0

Dallas — 10, 109, 0, 0

DeKalb — 21, 207, 0, 0

Elmore — 30, 409, 0, 0

Escamabia — 8, 136, 0, 0

Etowah — 74, 404, 6, 5

Fayette — 3, 101, 0, 0

Franklin — 8, 144, 0, 0

Geneva — 0, 49, 0, 0

Greene — 14, 44, 0, 0

Hale — 11, 81, 0, 0

Henry — 10, 55, 0, 0

Houston — 37, 287, 1, 0

Jackson — 22, 154, 2, 2

Jefferson — 579, 4,422, 15, 8

Lamar -- 7, 61, 0, 0

Lauderdale — 21, 441, 4, 1

Lawrence — 8, 137, 0, 0

Lee — 221, 628, 8, 6

Limestone — 36, 485, 0, 0

Lowndes — 14, 48, 0, 0

Macon — 12, 44, 1, 1

Madison — 186, 1,084, 3, 3

Marengo — 19, 143, 1, 1

Marion — 42, 159, 3, 2

Marshall — 84, 365, 2, 1

Mobile — 427, 1,631, 15, 9

Monroe — 6, 70, 1, 0

Montgomery — 94, 692, 4, 1

Morgan — 37, 345, 0, 0

Perry - 3, 47, 0, 0

Pickens — 21, 107, 0, 0

Pike — 18, 187, 0, 0

Randolph — 27, 57, 4, 2

Russell — 22, 101, 0, 0

Shelby — 196, 1,095, 5, 5

St. Clair — 39, 281, 0, 0

Sumter — 19, 49, 0, 0

Talladega — 32, 289, 0, 0

Tallapoosa — 62, 154, 4, 2

Tuscaloosa — 100, 1,609, 0, 0

Walker — 78, 278, 0, 0

Washington — 12, 42, 1, 1

Wilcox — 25, 72, 0, 0

Winston — 4, 79, 0, 0