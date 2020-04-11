On Monday, the City Council plans to consider whether to approve the first reading of an ordinance for the annexation of the former club site and Foxwood Estates, both of which are in unincorporated Okaloosa County.

CRESTVIEW — For Foxwood Estates’ residents, the biggest benefit of having their neighborhood become a part of the city would be the chance to help direct the future of the adjacent former Foxwood Country Club property, says Crestview City Manager Tim Bolduc.

The overall area proposed for annexation covers about 202 acres and has 145 single-family residential lots, south of U.S. Highway 90 and east of Antioch Road.

The council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

The city is under contract to buy the former 129-acre country club property for $1.2 million. Crestview officials plan to eventually develop the site into a recreation complex with a nine-hole municipal golf course, baseball and softball fields, walking trails, a swimming pool, tennis courts and a privately run restaurant.

The annexation of the former golf club site would be finalized if the proposed ordinance gets approved on first reading and adopted after the second reading.

However, the proposed annexation of Foxwood Estates would have to be finalized through an election requiring the majority approval of Estates’ residents.

The election likely would occur sometime between August and November, and the issue would be decided by registered voters in Foxwood Estates, “which is an interesting twist because you could have renters voting on it,” Bolduc said Friday.

If the subdivision gets annexed into Crestview, property owners in the neighborhood would pay more in annual property taxes.

Okaloosa County’s current countywide millage rate of 3.83 mills, equal to $383 per $100,000 of property value, is charged to all properties in the county whether they’re unincorporated or incorporated. Crestview’s current millage rate is 6.95.

Still, most Foxwood Estates’ residents who have attended the multiple city-hosted meetings about the potential subdivision annexation have been “overwhelmingly in favor” of it, Bolduc said.

He listed full-time fire service and a greater density of law enforcement as benefits of living in the city versus the unincorporated area. Of even greater importance to Foxwood Estates’ residents, Bolduc said, is being able to help choose the council members and having a say on what happens at the former country club property.

“I think we need a sports complex in Crestview,” he said. “We know that would be better than cramming a bunch of houses on that property.”

If Foxwood Estates gets annexed into Crestview, the homes in the neighborhood would provide a total of about $100,000 in annual property tax revenue to the city, Bolduc said. He said while the neighborhood currently has many septic tanks that are in poor shape, it eventually could be served by the city’s sanitary sewer system.