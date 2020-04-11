This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

The total number of Florida residents infected with the coronavirus continued to grow overnight and increased by over 500, the Florida Department of Health reported in its Saturday morning situation report.

Deaths increased by 19 since the previous reporting period, and the number of people hospitalized also increased, by 29 since last reported.

There were no dramatic increases in the Florida Panhandle since earlier in the week, when it was learned 30 inmates at the Blackwater prison facility in Santa Rosa County were infected.

Santa Rosa County continues to show the highest number of coronavirus patients in the Panhandle (excluding Escambia County, which has 206) with 105. Numbers decline the farther east you go in the Panhandle.

State numbers in several categories by visiting the Florida Disaster website at FloridaDisaster.org.

STATE NUMBERS

Total cases: 18,494, an increase of 526 since Friday evening’s report

Hospitalized: 2,525, an increase of 29 since Friday evening’s report

Deaths: 438 an increase of 19 since Friday morning’s report (Ages range 38-101)

Below is a breakdown for Northwest Florida counties

__________

Okaloosa - 91

Age range: 3-96

Hospitalized: 15

Deaths: 1

Residents: 86

Non residents: 4

Resident not in FL: 1

— Destin, 23,

– Shalimar, 8,

— Niceville, 15,

— Fort Walton Beach, 28,

— Mary Esther, 2,

— Crestview, 9,

– Eglin AFB, 1

— Laurel Hill, 1

– Missing,

Most recent Okaloosa Cases

Age 67 Unknown, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 96 Unknown, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 55 Male, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 70 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 58 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 68 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 60 Male, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 67 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 27 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 34 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 58 Female, FL resident 04/10/20

Age 56 Male, FL resident 04/10/20

Age 90 Female, FL resident 04/11/20

Age 68 Male FL resident, 04/11/20

Strict dad from r/funny

_____

Santa Rosa - 105

Age range: 0-84

Hospitalized: 15

Deaths: 3

Non residents: 0

— Navarre, 27

— Gulf Breeze, 13,

— Milton, 55

— Pace, 7,

— Missing, 4,

— Jay, 1,

Most recent Santa Rosa Cases

Age 63, Male Fl resident, 04/10/20

Age 69 Male, FL resident 04/10/20

Age 39 Female, FL resident 04/10/20

_____

Walton - 27

Age range: 20-90

Hospitalized: 5

Non-residents: 8

— Santa Rosa Beach, 9,

— Miramar Beach, 3,

— Freeport, 3,

– Missing, 1

— DeFuniak Springs, 3

Most recent Walton cases

Age 39 Male, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 26 Female, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 65 Female, FL resident 04/06/20

_____

Bay - 36

Age range 21-93

Hospitalizations: 5

Non residents:1

Deaths: 1

— Panama City, 19

— Lynn Haven, 5,

— Panama City Beach, 7

— Youngstown, 1

— Southport, 1

– Tyndall AFB - 1

– Parker, 1

— Missing 1,

Most recent Bay cases

Age 49 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 28 Male, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 67 Unknown, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 56 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 22 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 47 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 44 Male, Fl Resident, 04/09/20

Age 46, Male, FL resident 04/10/20

______

Washington - 4

Age range: 25-53

Hospitalizations: 1

— Vernon, 1,

— Chipley, 1,

– Missing, 1

Most recent Washington cases

Age 25 Male, FL resident 04/11/20

Age 53 Male, FL resident

Age 49 Male, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 25 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

_____

Holmes - 2

Age range: 27-39

Deaths: 0

Westville, 1,

Bonifay, 1

Most recent Holmes cases

Age 27 Male, FL resident 03/30/20

Age 39, Unknown, FL resident 04/06/20

_____

Gulf - 1

Wewahitchka, 1,

Most recent Gulf cases

Age 42 Female, FL resident

_____

Franklin - 2

Eastpoint, 1

Missing, 1

Most recent Franklin cases

Age 25 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 60 Female FL resident