SHALIMAR — To reduce the risk and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Okaloosa County, Okaloosa County and its mass transit partner, MV Transit, are instituting additional safety measures that will affect community transit service.

The changes are as follows:

All fares are suspended for both paratransit and fixed routes. This will reduce contact between drivers and patrons.

Routes 2, 3, 5, 20, 30, 32, and 22 are hereby suspended until further notice. Passengers using these routes will need to call Okaloosa County dispatch at 850-833-9168 to arrange a scheduled pickup along those routes.

Routes 1, 4 and 14 are still in operation and will add a second bus to the route to ensure customers are able to access public transit in a timely manner, while still practicing social distancing. Buses will run their routes at half-hour intervals.

Passenger capacity on the fixed routes will be capped at three persons.

Paratransit will reduce their capacity on board to two patrons at any time. This will reduce the risk of infection to our most vulnerable customers.

Continuous riders are prohibited.

Paratransit trip reservations will be restricted for essential trips only.

All routes will enforce a social distancing practice of six feet.

All passengers are now encouraged to wear a mask while riding mass transit.

Sick passengers are asked not to ride our mass transit for the time being.

Buses will continue to be thoroughly cleaned for safety.