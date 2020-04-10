The Niceville branch of Crosspoint Church hosted the pickup through Feeding the Gulf Coast, a member of Feeding Across America. The nonprofit donated some 10,000 pounds of food, about enough groceries to feed more than 300 families.

NICEVILLE — Thirty minutes before a grocery pickup at a church’s community center was scheduled to begin, a line of cars was wrapped around the parking lot and out onto John Sims Parkway.

Crosspoint Church in Niceville hosted the Friday morning pickup from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to provide groceries to those in need.

People were guided into parking spots and asked to show an identification card for record-keeping. Then grocery bags filled with milk, eggs, snacks, fish and meats, and even fruits and veggies were placed into the trunks of their vehicles.

"Our bottom line is that we know that we’re called to help, and this felt like something we could do in a safe way ... and so I feel like as long as were doing that in the name of Jesus, then we’re doing what we can," said Tyler Fuller, missions pastor for Crosspoint Church.

Because Friday’s turnout was so high and cars were waiting in line on the street, Meghan Gordon, culinary director for Crosspoint Church, said the event started earlier than originally planned.

"I honestly didn’t think it would be this full this fast, but obviously it’s a need with which we can help and are helping," Gordon said.

One of the volunteers, Angie Williams, kids minister at the church, said she wasn’t surprised by the crowd.

"I expected it to be a huge turnout," she said.

Williams was one of about 10 volunteers who guided cars to parking spots, wheeled grocery bags around the lot and loaded them into vehicles.

Williams said she decided to volunteer because it is important for her to help others in the community.

"We’re about loving God and loving others," she said.

Gordon said that even though attendance was high, everyone who came was able to receive groceries.

"Our mission as a church is connecting people to Christ," Gordon said. "We do that in ways that seem so simple at times, like feeding people."

Michaella Brunner showed up to grab groceries for her dad and neighbor.

"It’s a way to stay connected to the community," she said.

Gordon said Crosspoint plans to continue food pickups in the coming weeks. One of the food drives is tentatively scheduled in two weeks.

"We will do anything and everything it takes to do the next one and continue to do them as long as there is the need," Gordon said.

