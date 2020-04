This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

Another Santa Rosa County resident has died of coronavirus on Friday, according to the evening report from the Florida Department of Health. This is the third fatality from the disease since the pandemic began.

Friday’s death was a 69-year-old man who had contact with a confirmed case of coronoavirus, but it was not travel related, according to FDOH.

Other fatalities in Santa Rosa County include:

- A 71-year old male who had traveled to Egypt, Jordan and Israel and died March 5 of the disease.

– 81-year-old female who had traveled to Indiana and died March 26.

This latest death comes a day after the Florida Department of Corrections reported 30 inmates and six staff members were infected at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton.

This is the largest number of Florida inmates with the virus in one place.

Bay and Walton counties did not have new cases since Friday morning’s FDOH report.

STATE NUMBERS

Total cases: 17,968, an increase of 431 since Friday morning’s report

Hospitalized: 2,496, an increase of 136 since Friday morning’s report

Deaths: 419 an increase of 29 since Friday morning’s report (Ages range 38-101)

Below is a breakdown for Northwest Florida counties

__________

Okaloosa - 85, two more since Thursday night’s report

Age range: 3-96

Hospitalized: 14,

Deaths: 1

Non residents: 3

Resident not in FL: 1

— Destin, 23,

– Shalimar, 7,

— Niceville, 15, one more since the Friday morning report

— Fort Walton Beach, 23,

— Mary Esther, 2,

— Crestview, 8,

– Eglin AFB, 1, unchanged

— Laurel Hill, 1

– Missing, 1, one more since Friday morning’s report

Most recent Okaloosa Cases

Age 67 Unknown, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 96 Unknown, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 55 Male, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 70 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 58 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 68 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 60 Male, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 67 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 27 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 34 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 58 Female, FL resident 04/10/20

Age 56 Male, FL resident 04/10/20

_____

Santa Rosa - 105, two more since the Friday morning report

Age range: 0-84

Hospitalized: 15, three more since the Friday morning report

Deaths: 3

Non residents: 0

— Navarre, 27, one more since the Friday morning report

— Gulf Breeze, 13,

— Milton, 55, one more since the Friday morning report (30 in Blackwater River Correctional Facility)

— Pace, 7,

— Missing, 4,

— Jay, 1,

Most recent Santa Rosa Cases

Age 47 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 33 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 24 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 72 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 33 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 39 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 41 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 49 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 31 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 35 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 46 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 53 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 47 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 43 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 51 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 51 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 44 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 40, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 34 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 44 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 39 Male , FL resident 04/09/20

Age 32 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 52 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 23 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 26 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 32 Female, FL resident, 04/09/20

Age 20 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 25, Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 66 Male, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 36, Male, FL resident, 04/09/20

Age 39 Male, FL resident, 04/09/20

Age 63, Male Fl resident, 04/10/20

Age 69 Male, FL resident 04/10/20

Age 39 Female, FL resident 04/10/20

_____

Walton - 27,

Age range: 20-90

Hospitalized: 5

Non-residents: 7

— Santa Rosa Beach, 9,

— Miramar Beach, 3,

— Freeport, 3,

– Missing, 2,

— DeFuniak Springs, 3

Most recent Walton cases

Age 39 Male, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 26 Female, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 65 Female, FL resident 04/06/20

_____

Bay - 36,

Age range 21-93

Hospitalizations: 5

Non residents:1

Deaths: 1

— Panama City, 19, one more overnight

— Lynn Haven, 5,

— Panama City Beach, 7

— Youngstown, 1, unchanged

— Southport, 1, unchanged

– Tyndall AFB - 1, unchanged

– Parker, 1

— Missing 1,

Most recent Bay cases

Age 49 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 28 Male, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 67 Unknown, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 56 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 22 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 47 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 44 Male, Fl Resident, 04/09/20

Age 46, Male, FL resident 04/10/20

______

Washington - 3,

Age range: 25-53

Hospitalizations: 1

— Vernon, 1,

— Chipley, 1,

– Missing, 1

Most recent Washington cases

Age 53 Male, FL resident

Age 49 Male, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 25 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

_____

Holmes - 3

Age range: 27-39

Deaths: 0

Westville, 1,

Bonifay, 2

Most recent Holmes cases

Age 27 Male, FL resident 03/30/20

Age 39, Unknown, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 39, Male, FL resident 04/08/20

_____

Gulf - 1,

Wewahitchka, 1,

Most recent Gulf cases

Age 42 Female, FL resident

_____

Franklin - 2,

Eastpoint, 1

Missing, 1

Most recent Franklin cases

Age 25 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 60 Female FL resident