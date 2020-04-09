Heavy rain, high winds, tornadoes and hail are all possible, the service said on Thursday.

Weather forecasters say there’s a chance we could see some severe weather this weekend and are warning the public to stay abreast of weather developments.

The National Weather Service says there’s an enhanced chance of severe thunderstorms for the western part of the Panhandle on Sunday and Sunday night as a low pressure area moves across the region.

Refinements to the forecast between now and then will give forecasters and the public a better idea of what to expect, the service said in its extended outlook.