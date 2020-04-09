“And the answer that I’ll give the board, which is the consistent answer I give to families is, one, we will have a graduation. Two, if we’re able to at the end of May, obviously we would have it. If we have to extend it into June or July, we would do so.”

NICEVILLE — While details are not known yet, the class of 2020 will have a graduation, Okaloosa County School Superintendent Marcus Chambers said.

Because of the coronavirus crisis, schools are closed through May 1. And for the past two weeks, students have been participating in “virtual learning” at home by using school district-provided electronic devices.

The issue of graduation was brought up at the county School Board’s workshop on Thursday.

Near the end of the workshop, board member Dewey Destin shared a question that has been posed to him a lot lately from concerned parents and other people: What was going to happen with graduation?

“My answer has always been that you were looking at the issue,” Destin said to Chambers. “And I know that we won’t have an answer very soon, but they are a little anxious about that.”

Chambers replied, “And the answer that I’ll give the board, which is the consistent answer I give to families is, one, we will have a graduation. Two, if we’re able to at the end of May, obviously we would have it. If we have to extend it into June or July, we would do so.

“If we have to figure out a way to go virtually, depending on what is being communicated to us from the federal or the state (government), we will do that as well. But we will have a graduation to honor these seniors. We just do not know what it’s going to look like yet.”