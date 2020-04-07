This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

Flightradar24 is a global flight tracking service that provides real-time information about thousands of aircraft around the world.

Flightradar24 combines data from several data sources including ADS-B, MLAT and radar data. The ADS-B, MLAT and radar data is aggregated together with schedule and flight status data from airlines and airports to create a unique flight tracking experience on www.flightradar24.com and in Flightradar24 apps.

The primary technology that Flightradar24 use to receive flight information is called automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B). The ADS-B technology itself is best explained by the image to the right.

– Aircraft gets its location from a GPS navigation source (satellite)

– The ADS-B transponder on aircraft transmits signal containing the location (and much more)

– ADS-B signal is picked up by a receiver connected to Flightradar24

– Receiver feeds data to Flightradar24