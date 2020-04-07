This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.



For more than two decades, Hog’s Breath Saloon located in downtown Destin has served up food and drinks and was known for its slogan, “A hog’s breath is better than no breath at all.”

Well the T-shirts that bare that famous slogan are still available online, but the specialty drinks and food are a thing of the past as the restaurant closed it doors on March 18.

According to a Facebook post on their page, “Hog’s Breath Saloon, Destin is closed for the foreseeable future.”

In the last couple of weeks, the Hog’s Breath Saloon building has been listed with Somers & Company with a for sale sign posted on the property located on U.S. 98 in the heart of Destin.

The property includes five contiguous parcels with three fronting Harbor Boulevard and the other two facing Mountain Drive.

“It’s a landmark site and is already gaining a lot of interest,” said John Paul Somers of Somers & Company.

As a matter of fact, Somers said they have been negotiating with multiple parties.

“I think it will come to fruition sooner than later,” Somers said.

Hog’s Breath is “fully fixtured,” which Somers said is a “rare find” for someone looking for a commercial property in Destin.

“It’s a second generation space,” Somers said, noting it is practically “turn key ready” instead of taking two years to renovate. “It’s very cost effective ... and the market recognizes it. We’ve had enormous response,” Somers said.

Cost for the property, which includes the restaurant, retail building and an office cottage on 1.9 acres is listed for $2,795,000.

Hog’s Breath will reopen its saloon in Key West once the coronavirus has passed. However, the Hog’s Breath of Destin, which opened in 1995 after Hurricane Opal, is closed.

Destin’s Hogs Breath clothing is available online at 50% off at hogsbreath.com.