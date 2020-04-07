Maria Rodriguez-Barnes, 30, was charged with first-degree premeditated murder after deputies discovered Jaxxon Rodriguez-Barnes, her son, dead on the morning of March 25.

Okaloosa Island—The Fort Walton Beach woman who allegedly killed her 5-month-old infant and then attempted to kill herself was arrested Tuesday by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

After deputies were called to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island’s parking lot around 8:30 a.m., they "discovered 5-month-old Jaxxon Rodriguez-Barnes seated in the left rear floorboard of the truck, slumped over a pillow," according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

The infant had been shot once in the chest, OCSO said.

A witness said they saw Rodriguez-Barnes "rolling around" outside her Nissan pickup truck shortly after she shot herself, the release said.

A search warrant turned up a 9mm handgun and shell casings. Inside the vehicle was also a handwritten note from Rodriguez-Barnes.

Around 7:30 a.m. the morning of March 25, she sent pending plans via text and email to her family members.

She was booked Tuesday into the Okaloosa County Jail.