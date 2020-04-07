This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

NICEVILLE—Crosspoint Church in Niceville will be hosting a food pickup drive Friday morning through Feeding the Gulf Coast for those in need of groceries.

“We want to help those in need during this difficult time,” said Meghan Gordon, culinary director of Crosspoint Church in Niceville, in an email. “We have tried to anticipate the needs of our community and feel that as people’s bills come in, the need for food will be an imperative issue with which we can help.”

Members of the church will be distributing 10,000 pounds of food to the community from 10:00 am to 12:30 p.m.

Interested individuals should come to the Community Life Center at 214 Partin Drive South in Niceville, where they should park their car and turn on their hazard lights.

A staff member will come to the car, look at the individual’s ID through a closed window and place groceries in the trunk.

Gordon said she expects the pickup to be a semi-regular occurrence, but the church is still working on future dates.

“Food is definitely a need and a way we can help,” said Gordon.