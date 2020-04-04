GetEducation.com ranked the Nicholls Online history degree as one of the most affordable degrees in the country.

Nicholls Online's history program ranked No. 10 in the web service's Top 25 Best Buys list.

The website evaluated 58 online bachelor’s degrees in history from 50 different universities and colleges. They measured each school’s quality and cost-of-attendance to create their ranking. Nicholls Online tuition of $35,600 is $10,000 less than the average online history program in the U.S.

“This is yet another national award for our online history program and Nicholls,” said Dr. Paul Wilson, history department head. “It’s more evidence that Nicholls is recognized as a gem of a university in the bayou region of South Louisiana.”

Workforce projections forecast a growth of 6 to 9 percent for entry-level historian positions over the next eight years. Examples of jobs include museum tech, archivist, educator and more. Entry-level salaries for those positions range from $40,000 to $48,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

GetEducated.com is a resource for online students. It publishes university and college ratings, focusing on affordability and credibility.

For information on Nicholls Online, visit nicholls.edu/online.